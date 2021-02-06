Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 67.67 ($0.88).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGC shares. HSBC upgraded Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of SGC traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 81.50 ($1.06). 3,021,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.60. Stagecoach Group plc has a one year low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 143.50 ($1.87). The firm has a market cap of £448.88 million and a P/E ratio of -30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other news, insider Ray O’Toole bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £2,310 ($3,018.03). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $633,000.

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

