Stake DAO Market Cap Hits $9.62 Million (SDT)

Stake DAO (CURRENCY:SDT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Stake DAO coin can now be bought for about $13.57 or 0.00034619 BTC on exchanges. Stake DAO has a market capitalization of $9.62 million and $4.03 million worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stake DAO has traded up 42.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.59 or 0.00246366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Stake DAO (SDT) uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ

