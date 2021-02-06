Stakenet (XSN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $127,409.00

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges. Stakenet has a total market cap of $44.17 million and $127,409.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.51 or 0.00305683 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00037768 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003153 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- MINDOL (MIN) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001011 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $822.62 or 0.02086702 BTC.
- PAC Global (PAC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Crust (CRU) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00023623 BTC.
- Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000047 BTC.
