Stakinglab 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $986.09 and approximately $14.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00032659 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 100.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001371 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Stakinglab Token Profile

Stakinglab is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

