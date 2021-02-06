Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.48. 8,072,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,539,206. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 138.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,952 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Starbucks by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 969 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Starbucks by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,655 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

