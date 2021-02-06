State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 59,870 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 161.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,870 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $14,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $1,550,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 129,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,006,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 712,405 shares of company stock worth $89,595,614 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $148.30 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,118.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.46 and its 200 day moving average is $111.22.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.55.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

