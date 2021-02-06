State of Michigan Retirement System Buys Shares of 403,920 Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 403,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,788,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 1.04% of Personalis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 122.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,582 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Personalis by 59.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,293,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Personalis by 26.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after acquiring an additional 436,708 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Personalis by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 921,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Personalis by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSNL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $81,225.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,932.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,404 shares of company stock worth $1,327,721 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

