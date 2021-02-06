State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $181,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,793.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,651.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,106.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

