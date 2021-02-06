State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,682,000 after buying an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,241,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5,906.5% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

ADI opened at $148.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.50. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,798 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

