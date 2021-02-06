State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,363 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 118,107 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,007 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $31.73 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of -352.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

