State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 329.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,550 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $93.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average of $80.74. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

