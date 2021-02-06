State of Michigan Retirement System Has $13.64 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $379.30 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.