State of Michigan Retirement System Has $8.95 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.44.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $144.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.30 and its 200-day moving average is $125.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.