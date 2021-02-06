State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

