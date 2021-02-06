State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 33,800 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 102.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.06% of Qorvo worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $167.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.80. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $191.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.23.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

