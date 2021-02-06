State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $261,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 621.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 42,622 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $735,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $159.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

