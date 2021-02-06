State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $147.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $152.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

