State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 10,500 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vicus Capital bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 92,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $52.58 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

