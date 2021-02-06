State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 125,500 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125,500 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $121,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 126,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

NYSE:HD opened at $278.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.19 and its 200 day moving average is $274.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

