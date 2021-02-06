State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

NYSE MMC opened at $113.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

