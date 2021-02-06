State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 18,500 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,573,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,312 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,354 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after acquiring an additional 820,000 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 497.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 955,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,022,000 after acquiring an additional 795,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 842,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after acquiring an additional 630,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $789,580 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

