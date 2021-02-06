State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,600 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,895,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after buying an additional 577,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,308,000 after buying an additional 501,598 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $91.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

