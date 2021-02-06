State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,900 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $234,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 428.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 36.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 56,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Newmont by 8.1% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,048,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.12. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.14.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,828.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,258,829 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.