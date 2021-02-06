State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,307,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,744,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after acquiring an additional 233,759 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $979,339.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Insiders have sold a total of 13,384 shares of company stock worth $3,511,445 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $279.47 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $293.80. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.33 and its 200 day moving average is $235.39.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

