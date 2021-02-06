State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 5,800 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,516,000 after acquiring an additional 135,530 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,225,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after acquiring an additional 66,578 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cummins by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 927,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 123,411 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cummins by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,624,000 after acquiring an additional 92,858 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMI opened at $229.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $254.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

