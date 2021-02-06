State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $182.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.69.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

