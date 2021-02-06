State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 638,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213,635 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 638,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $60,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 35.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after buying an additional 216,737 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $3,590,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.18 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

