State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 7,900 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETN opened at $121.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.93. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

