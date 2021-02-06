State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,537 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $9,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $136.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

