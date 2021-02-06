State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 9,300 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3,687.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

