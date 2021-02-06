State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 22,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.28.

ALXN stock opened at $153.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.77. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $162.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

