State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in DexCom by 107.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total transaction of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,666 shares of company stock valued at $31,527,737. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $411.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.85, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $367.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.78.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.