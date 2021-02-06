State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 534,158 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,204,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,622,000 after purchasing an additional 93,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.42.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $288.03 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

