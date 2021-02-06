Status (SNT) Trading 21.3% Higher Over Last Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Status has a market cap of $209.61 million and $65.29 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00063630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $480.34 or 0.01208761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.35 or 0.06453054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00052083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00036035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00021487 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.