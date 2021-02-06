Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to announce $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Steel Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of STLD opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,449 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,358,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,049,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 35.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after buying an additional 801,871 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.