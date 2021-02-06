Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.94

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.94 and traded as high as $13.89. Steel Partners shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 8,951 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $344.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $330.01 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 4.13%.

In related news, Director Eric P. Karros bought 9,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $84,499.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,671.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 10,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $414,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 274,520 shares of company stock worth $2,749,694 and sold 109,690 shares worth $4,146,678. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 684,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 77,793 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64,564 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 58,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

