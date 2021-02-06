Steem Dollars Achieves Market Cap of $20.73 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $3.42 or 0.00008889 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $20.73 million and $4.72 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,495.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.89 or 0.01158309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.04 or 0.00470297 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00040000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002244 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,057,386 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

