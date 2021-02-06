Steem Dollars Market Cap Tops $19.72 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $3.26 or 0.00008085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $19.72 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,276.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.86 or 0.01183967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.86 or 0.00468896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00039021 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001964 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,054,712 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

