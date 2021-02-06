Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $89.38 million and $17.35 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,738.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.43 or 0.01153615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.00468656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00039897 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003126 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006734 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000245 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 405,487,446 coins and its circulating supply is 388,513,352 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official website is steem.com

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

