SteepCoin Market Cap Tops $106,556.70 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 24.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $106,556.70 and $2.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 73.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.27 or 0.01158068 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000168 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

