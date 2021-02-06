STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Shares Down 0.3%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

SNVVF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on STEP Energy Services from $0.50 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

