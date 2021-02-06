Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $120.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.74. Stepan has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $131.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $75,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at $269,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at $1,592,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Stepan by 55.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Stepan in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Stepan by 82.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stepan by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,155,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,916,000 after purchasing an additional 67,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

