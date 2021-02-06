stETH (Lido) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $45.86 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,678.49 or 0.04277635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00051926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00184542 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00063192 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00076565 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00228399 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00045804 BTC.

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 27,323 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

