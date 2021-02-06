stETH Market Cap Achieves $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH token can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00051280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00182144 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00063059 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00076123 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00231782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00047043 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

stETH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

