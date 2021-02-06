stETH (STETH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH token can now be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00050128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00186764 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00061554 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00072775 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00225376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00043570 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

stETH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

