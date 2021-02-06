Stipend Price Hits $0.0217 on Major Exchanges (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Stipend has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $250,276.30 and $143.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,217.65 or 0.99772503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00028515 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.86 or 0.01120972 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.15 or 0.00290629 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.65 or 0.00207515 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00064500 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00038959 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001912 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001416 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

