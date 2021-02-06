Stipend (SPD) Price Hits $0.0196 on Exchanges

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stipend has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $226,290.61 and $236.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,449.38 or 1.00031188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00030271 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.24 or 0.01177171 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.74 or 0.00303611 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00221544 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00067045 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00037461 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Stipend Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

