STK (STK) Price Up 66.7% This Week

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. STK has a total market capitalization of $613,227.80 and approximately $29,463.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STK has traded 66.7% higher against the US dollar. One STK token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00063625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.31 or 0.01200764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.35 or 0.06419797 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00052734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00035510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00020727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000169 BTC.

STK Token Profile

STK (STK) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. The official website for STK is stktoken.com . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

STK Token Trading

STK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.