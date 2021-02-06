STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.62

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.62 and traded as high as $33.93. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) shares last traded at $33.59, with a volume of 2,321,337 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on STM. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €35.87 ($42.20).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.62.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

