Storj (STORJ) Market Cap Reaches $124.89 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded up 15% against the dollar. One Storj token can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001267 BTC on major exchanges. Storj has a total market cap of $124.89 million and $65.98 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00063755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.38 or 0.01196217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.66 or 0.06416265 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00053296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00035251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022241 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Storj

Storj is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,142,133 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.